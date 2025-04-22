Morning Buzz: April 22, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

EverEve and Two Men And A Truck Present Fashion Fundraiser

Take home some new spring looks while helping mothers and children in need. Evereve is teaming up with Two Men And A Truck for a fashion fundraiser.

This Friday, from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M., 15% of all purchases will go to Alpha Grand Rapids. THe organization provides services to men and women affected by unplanned pregnancy.

The store will also be collecting diapers for newborns and sizes five and six, wipes, baby hygiene items, adult personal care products, and other necessities.

There will be drinks and snacks from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. You can head to the Fashion Fundraiser Facebook page for all the details and a full list of donation items.

Bricks And Minifigs Opens New Location

Lego maniacs, listen up! There's another Bricks And Minifigs store opening in Grandville!

The grand opening for their newest location is scheduled for April 26 from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. at 3901 Chicago Drive. This store is in addition to the two existing locations on Breton Road in Grand Rapids and Whites Road in Kalamazoo.

While official Lego stores primarily feature new sets, Bricks And Minifigs distinguishes itself by dealing in both new and pre-owned Lego items, allowing customers to discover individual minifigures, a wide variety of loose bricks, components, accessories, and even those elusive retired sets.

The grand opening will include giveaways for the first 100 attendees and additional surprises throughout the day.

28th Annual Wege Speaker Series

The 28th annual Wege Speaker Series returns to a virtual format this week with Dr. Suzanne Simard. She's the professor of forest ecology at the University of British Columbia and author of Finding The Mother Tree . Her research has reshaped our understanding of forests, revealing them as deeply interconnected communities. She will share the wisdom of forests and guide us in addressing the challenges of climate change and environmental justice.

She was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the world for 2024.

The free online lecture is on Thursday at 4:00 P.M. To register, head to Wege Speaker 2025 at Eventbrite.

Kobold's Kitchen Replaces Fat Boy Burgers

The space for Fat Boy Burgers on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids is about to get a whole new look. Kobold's Kitchen, a board game cafe, is set to open in the Creston neighborhood, taking over the former burger location.

The new cafe aims to offer a unique experience, combining dining with a vast library of over 800 tabletop games. Kobold's Kitchen plans to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, providing a full range of culinary options for its patrons.

It's a smaller space with a capacity of just under 40 people. You can learn more by searching "Kobold's Kitchen" on social media.

John Ball Zoo's City Nature Challenge

Be a part of one of the largest community science events in the world. If you're in Allegan, Barry, Kent, or Ottawa Counties, you can team up with the John Ball Zoo for the City Nature Challenge this week.

During this bio blitz from April 25 through 28, take photos of plants, animals, or fungi, and upload them to Inaturalist. That will help experts document and understand the biodiversity of West Michigan, providing insights into the region's plant and animal species. You just have to download the Inaturalist app.

Find more information on the zoo's website, jbzoo.org and go to "events".

