Morning Buzz: April 22

1. The Muskegon YMCA is launching a new day camp this summer to keep the kids engaged, learning, and having fun while they're out of school.

This is offered in partnership with the Muskegon Parks and Rec Department and is happening at McGraft Park from June 17 through August 23. It runs Monday through Friday from 9-5 for kids in kindergarten through 7th grade.

Campers will be able to do arts and crafts, nature hikes, sports, and take weekly trips to Camp Pendalouan. There are limited spots and financial aid is available.

Head to muskegonymca.org for information.

2. Calling all amateur and professional artists and designers ages 16 and up. The Holland Farmers Market is asking for you to help them design their next poster.

They'd like the artwork to reflect their mission which is to connect the surrounding community with high-quality local food while supporting the livelihoods of farmers and vendors.

You have until May 15 to submit your artwork with a $10 entry fee. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winner and runner-up. Everything you need to know is at hollandfarmersmarket.com.

3. Calling all pickleballers, get in the game for a good cause in Kalamazoo. SLD Read is hosting a tournament in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Since 1974, SLD Read has served people with learning disabilities to develop language skills through a tutoring program. The tournament, called Rally For Literacy will help support that mission.

The event is coming up on June 8 at Ramona Park in Portage. Players must be 18 years old, and they have to register in advance.

It's $50 per player, you get lunch and a T-shirt. Head to sldread.org to register.

4. It's time to hit the links and all for a good cause. The 36th annual Chipping For Charity Golf Outing will be taking place on June 25 at Scott Lake Golf And Practice Center.

Since the start, full-service CPA firm EHTC has raised over $365,000 for West Michigan non-profits. This year they'll be supporting paws assistance dogs.

The outing includes an 18-hole, four-person scramble with contests like longest putt, longest drive, and closest to the pin.

Individual and team registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open. Details can be found at ehtc.com/chipping-for-charity.

5. The brand-new Adelaide Pointe Marina in Muskegon is hosting its first-ever boat show.

It will celebrate all things nautical with an immersive experience for seasoned boaters and curious newcomers. There will be dealers there with all kinds of boats from the Million Dollar Yacht Dock, to the Pontoon Alley, Fishing Village and sport boats.

There will be great food and a light boat parade. This isn't happening until August, but organizers are looking for sponsors right now. If you want to learn more, head to musekgonboatshow.com.