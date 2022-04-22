Morning Buzz: April 22

1. The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden, and Boat Show kicks off today.

It all takes place at the Vandyke Mortgage Center in downtown Muskegon. It'll feature over 60 exhibitors for home improvement, landscaping, boats, and more. On Saturday, there will be DIY seminars as well.

Day-of tickets for the show are $10. The show is going on from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

2. Friday is Earth Day, and you can help do your part here in West Michigan.

In Muskegon County, Muskegon Luge Adventures Sports Park is hosting Earth Day Cleanup to help beautify Muskegon State Park.

It takes place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Volunteers will be assigned to clean up specific areas of the park. Organizers will provide gloves, garbage bags, and a dump truck for moving large items.

Kentwood is offering its annual community cleanup in a couple weeks on May 7.

3. A couple of local companies are setting up outside the Department of Public Works building off Breton Avenue to help residents properly dispose of trash, yard waste, and other recyclable materials.

This is only available to people who live in the city, staff will be checking ID's and directing traffic near the entrance during the event.

Hazardous materials are not being accepted this year.

4. Miggy is still waiting for that 3,000th hit.

The night wasn't all bad for the Tigers though, Miggy went into the game one hit away from 3,000 for his career. He hit a fly ball in the first inning but didn't quite make it. He struck out in the fourth inning, and in the eighth. The Yankees walked him on purpose, leaving fans upset, and Miggy was still one hit short.

Still, the Tigers came out on top over the Yankees, winning 3-0.

Miggy will still have one more chance to get that hit when they play the Colorado Rockies at home on Friday night at 7:10.

5. It's National Jelly Bean Day.

While it's not known when jelly beans were first created, the National Day Calendar says a candy-maker in Boston made them popular during the Civil War.

Jelly Beans have been closely associated with Easter since the 1930s

But since they come in a variety of flavors, you can find them in stores for most holidays including Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day.