Morning Buzz: April 22

1. The Kalamazoo Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum has launched a new fundraising campaign in which the public can help decide which aircraft restoration project will be completed first.

The two planes racing to completion are the Douglas SBD-2P Dauntless and the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk Shaba.

The Douglas is a historic World War II aircraft that sat at the bottom of Lake Michigan for 65 years. The Nighthawk is one of the first planes of its kind to be released for public display at a non-government institution.

Each aircraft needs to raise $50,000 in order to be fully restored by the end of the year.

To make a donation, go to airzoo.org.

2. John Ball Zoo is mourning the loss of Docha, a 16-year-old African Lion.

Docha was euthanized earlier this week due to his declining health and progressive neurological issues.

He came to the zoo back in 2007 from the Santa Barbara Zoological Society. Docha faced many health issues after developing epilepsy.

After his arrival in Grand Rapids, he quickly became a favorite among zoo visitors and staff. The zoo said, "He was an impressive ambassador for not only lions but all wild creatures."

The average lifespan of an African Lion in human care is 16.9 years.

3. If you plan on submitting any artwork for this year's ArtPrize, you may qualify for equity grants.

Organizers are giving out anywhere between $1,000-$5,000 to support artists from under-represented backgrounds. Grants can help pay for fabrication, shipping, travel, and more for their entries.

Artist registration opened on Monday, and anyone who submits an application before the end of the week gets 50% off their registration fee.

The application period is open through June 10.

ArtPrize 11 will run from September 16 - October 3 in downtown Grand Rapids.

4. Single-game tickets are now on sale for the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The games are for May and June, with 24 games scheduled during those months. Because of capacity limits, only a couple hundred individual tickets are available depending on the game and date.

Just go to the team's website to make your purchase. The Whitecaps Home Opener is May 11 against the Great Lakes Loons.