Morning Buzz: April 21

1. Step into the supernatural realm to raise money for cancer research.

In 2017, Molly Vanderroest was face to face with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Now in remission, she's helping others face their fears through Ghost Tour Grand Rapids.

The tour will take you thought the streets of Grand Rapids, stopping at historical buildings where people from the city's past once lived and died.

The owner of Tours Around Michigan says groups are often visited by the ghost of a settler from the 1800s.

Right now, Saturday's tour at 7 p.m., is half full. If you're interested, toursaroundmichigan.com and all of the money will go toward the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

2. Grand Haven Main Street hosting The Big Shop event on Saturday at participating stores.

The event is designed as an opportunity for business owners to give back to some outstanding local non-profit partners. This year's non-profit partners include Mosaic Counseling, Love in Action, Grand Haven Public Safety, Back the Bark, and Children's Advocacy Center.

Shoppers who mention they are shopping with The Big Shop will be able to designate the non-profit partner they are shopping for, and the merchant will be donating 15 percent of the sale.



3. The Lakeshore Museum Center's Historic Sites opening for the season. The Hackley and Hume Historic Site, Fire Barn Museum, and Scolnik House of the Depression Era will be open for tours and multiple special events beginning on May 1.

Also opening that day will be the Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry.

On May 20 people are invited to the Hackley Day Community Celebration to enjoy free tours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find all the details at lakeshoremuseum.org.



4. The Kent County Animal Shelter received its largest single donation ever: $90,000. The donation is coming from the Marie B. Schipper Trust.

The Kent County resident grew up on a farm in Newaygo where she first fell in love with animals, owning several cats and dogs.

She died two years ago at the age of 85, but her niece said she's sure Schipper is "beaming in heaven" because of the donation.

The shelter plans to use half the money to make a large natural enclosure for its dogs, and around a quarter will go toward replacing a 24-year-old X-ray machine.



5. John Ball Zoo hosting Party For The Planet, an event that teaches conservation and how you can help improve the environment.

It takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and features environmental education activities, animal encounters, and fun for all ages.

Party for the Planet will also include appearances from Captain America, Black Panther, Spiderman, and Black Widow for meet-and-greets and photo opportunities.

Tickets are free for John Ball Zoo members and general admission for non-members.

They can be purchased online or at the zoo.