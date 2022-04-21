Morning Buzz: April 21

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park received a huge honor this morning. Their 2021 attendance figure of 550,135 visitors ranks 45th in the top 150 most visited art museums in the world according to the art newspaper's annual visitor figures.

Attendance grew 112 percent from 2020. President and CEO David Hooker says, "The support of members and guests who visit us from around the world...is appreciated beyond words."

The Butterflies are Blooming Exhibit will be open until April 30.

2. It's a big day for the Grand Rapids Sled Wings! The team kicks off their games in the Sled Hockey National Championship.

Both the Sled Wings and Junior Sled Wings will play. Sled hockey provides a way for people who are wheelchair-bound or have other disabilities to play sports.

For anyone who wants to watch the game, it'll be streamed live at 4 p.m. on hockeytv.com.

3. The Tigers didn't beat the Yankees on Wednesday night, but the game did have a notable moment! Miguel Cabrera made a bid at a huge milestone, slinging in his first three at-bats to get to 2999 career hits.

He came to the plate with a chance in the eighth. Fans were waiting with their phones out, hoping to record the big hit to get him to 3,000, but he, unfortunately, struck out.

Cabrera has another chance today since the Tigers will play the Yankees again this afternoon at 1:10.

4. Bell's is introducing a new specialty release, created to honor women in the beer industry and beyond called "Sparkle and Smash."

It's a Belgian Tripel, part of the Bell's annual "Unite" series. A portion of the sales will benefit four women-centric, West Michigan organizations.

The recipe was also chosen by a female-led committee at Bell's.

Bell's is holding a release party for the drink on Sunday from noon to 4 at Bell's Eccentric Cafe and General Store in Kalamazoo. There will also be food specials and live entertainment, with all ages invited.

5. Pop-Tarts are going grape! The beloved breakfast treat is once again bringing back its frosted grape flavor, first being introduced in 1967 as one of the original frosted flavors.

It was also brought back as a limited-time offering in 2014 before being discontinued three years later.

The brand says the variety soared in popularity, particularly in the 90s.

The frosted grape Pop-Tarts are being released nationwide in May.