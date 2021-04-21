Morning Buzz: April 21

1. The Bissell Pet Foundation has hosted many Empty the Shelter events but there's one coming up that's the largest one yet!

Bissell Pet Foundation says they've partnered with 200 shelters and rescues in 36 states for Empty the Shelters, which will run from May 5-9. 42 of those organizations are in Michigan.

During those days, adoption fees for animals will be $25 or less.

To learn more, visit bissellpetfoundation.org.

2. National Drug Takeback Day is coming up this weekend.

All unwanted prescription pills or over-the-counter medications can be rid of on Saturday at a collection site near you.

These substances must never be flushed or poured down a drain.

To find a drop-off location, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

3. Ford International Airport is being recognized for helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 in West Michigan.

the Grand Rapids airport recently received the GBAC Star Facility Accreditation from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, for their outbreak prevention campaign,

"Fly Safe, Fly Ford."

The campaign launched last summer to keep travelers and airport employees safe and healthy when flying.

Ford International is the first airport in Michigan to receive this accreditation.

4. Hot Diggity Dog! The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is coming to West Michigan.

It'll be making its way to Rockford on Thursday, May 6 and will be pulling into the "Rock 'n Rockford Car Show" to kick off the 2021 season.

The Rock 'n Rockford Car Show is a weekly event that takes place in the Flo's Wood Fired Pizzeria parking lot. There are a total of six Wienermobiles on the road and the very first vehicles was created in 1936 by Carl Mayer.

5. Apple is announcing some new products during an event from their headquarters in California.

The new product lineup includes "airtags," a tile-like Bluetooth locator that attaches to and helps you find items like keys, wallets, laptops, or even your car.

Apple also introduces a new color for their iPhone 12 line-up and an update to the iMac line. The new products will be available in the coming weeks.