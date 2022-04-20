Morning Buzz: April 20

1. The Grand Haven Kite Festival is back for 2022!

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

It'll take place at Grand Haven State Park on the shores of Lake Michigan on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the festival, people can see colorful kits of all types and sizes, plus world-famous stunt kite fliers will perform to music on the center flying field.

For updates on this year's Kite Fest, follow them on Facebook.

2. Kids Food Basket is growing, breaking new ground in Ottawa County.

Their new 10-acre chemical-free farmland will allow them to grow fresh produce for their Sack Suppers. It's a shared property in partnership with Ridge Point Community Church.

They plan to build a greenhouse and learning barn this summer, helping kids learn about the food they eat and agriculture.

3. Michigan families can now use their SNAP benefits for online stores at Meijer.

The retailer made the announcement today, saying customers at any location can use their EBT cards to pay for Meijer Pickup or Meijer Home Delivery orders.

Meijer is also offering discounts for new customers and is planning to expand payment capability in other states over the coming weeks.

4. Meijer LPGA Classic tickets are now on sale.

The tournament runs from June 16-19 at Blythfield Country Club.

New this year is the J. Brewer's Hospitality ticket. This will offer attendees access to a terrace for live, front-row views of the on-course action, upscale seating areas, and all-you-can-eat access to carefully crafted food and beverage items.

General admission tickets cost $10 apiece and are valid any one day, Thursday through Sunday, while weekly tickets cost $25 and are valid all week.

Kids, ages 17 and under, will once again receive free admission with a ticketed adult.

Just visit meijerlpgaclassic.com to get your tickets.

5. Detroit hockey fans had an exciting night after the Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was a big win for the Red Wings, beating the Lightning Goaltender for the first time in 14 games and doing it without Captain Dylan Larkin. Larkin was out for the season after having core muscle surgery on Monday.

The Red Wings started out rough, down one from The Lightning, but they made up for it in the second half of the game, bringing the score up to a tied 3-to-3 in the third period. Vrana had two coals including a tie-breaking score leading the Red Wings to victory.