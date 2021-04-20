Morning Buzz: April 20

1. GRPS is hosting their second Virtual School Choice Expo today.

The meeting will be about 1.5 hours long and includes presentations on neighborhood and theme schools.

You'll also learn how to apply for one, and the different programs and services they offer. There are breakout sessions for every school in the district and a raffle.

The virtual expo will also be recorded for families who may not be able to attend.

2. Grand Rapids is bringing back city-sponsored events this year.

The city commission has already authorized about 50 events per month throughout the summer, which includes races, fun runs, swing dancing, the Asain-Pacific Festival, armed forces, thanksgiving, ArtPrize, and many more.

All events will follow current emergency orders, and organizers will have to put plans in place to ensure everyone stays safe.

The city commission also approved a special event permit for riverbank events to host the family fireworks show on July 3 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park and the Gillet Bridge.

3. Do a little something extra on Earth Day Thursday.

Kalamazoo Parks is encouraging residents to help clean up their parks.

The organization is focusing cleaning activities on five parks and will have trash bags set up outside each entrance.

Volunteers can work anytime that fits their schedule, you can also share before and after photos on social media, using the #KalamazooParksEarthDayCleanup.

4. Gun Lake Casino is releasing details on their $300 million expansion project.

The casino is adding 250,000-square-feet of space to their existing property, extending west towards US131 in Wayland.

The plan calls for a new four-star hotel, offering luxury suites, a domed pool, a full-service spa, and a full-service restaurant.

This is one of many multiple expansion projects at the casino, their current phase four expansion is slated to wrap up at the end of the summer.

5. A little helicopter has just completed its first big mission. NASA's Ingenuity successfully flew and landed back on Mars.

It is the first aircraft to achieve powered flight on another planet.

NASA's jet propulsion laboratory was in mission control to receive and analyze data from the flight. Ingenuity flew to Mars aboard the perseverance Rover in February.

Together, they are exploring Jezero Crater in search of signs of ancient life.