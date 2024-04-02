Morning Buzz: April 2

1. Miller Auditorium has released its lineup for the 2024-25 Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series - and some amazing shows are taking the stage.

First up, November 14-15 Dear Evan Hansen with an amazing score and an important story to share of friendship and belonging.

Next up, is the unforgettable Lion King from January 29 – February 9. Watch the Serengeti come alive in this six-time Tony award-winning musical. It's truly an unforgettable experience.

Hadestown arrives in early April. Following two mythic tales of Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone with fabulous music, sets, and costumes.

Take a trip to Motown for Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times Of The Temptations in May. It follows the band’s journey from Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The season specials include Mannheim Steamroller Christmas and Riverdance.

For more information on any of these shows, and for a season ticket package that's available now, head to millerauditorium.com.

2. There's even more to check out at Western Michigan University's university libraries.

A greening initiative started this week allowing the WMU community to access free seeds at Waldo Library, perfect for new gardeners and those with limited spaces like apartments and dorm rooms.

With 57 seed varieties available, including vegetables, flowers, and herbs, it's an easy way to start up a home garden. It's part of a goal to promote sustainable agriculture and community connections.

Visit wmich.edu for more information.

3. Zeeland is launching a new citizens academy to give people a better understanding of the structure and functions of city government.

These summer sessions will address administration, finances, streets, parks, public safety, local history, and more in the hope of encouraging new leaders and volunteers.

Participants must be 16 or older, live in the city, or be a utility customer. Employees of businesses in Zeeland are also eligible.

Applications are now available for the academy that runs on Wednesday evenings from July 10 to August 7.

Head to cityofzeeland.com for information.

4. Get ready for an evening of laughter this Friday at the Grand Rapids Comedy Festival!

World-class comedians will be bringing their unique comedic style to the Devos Performance Hall this Friday, offering something for everyone.

The lineup features Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts, and Arnez J. All award-winning comedians!

Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased on ticket master.

5. Feeling crafty? Switchback Gear Exchange is hosting a weekly craft and draft night!

On Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30, bring your current WIP (work in progress), have a drink, and connect with other crafters in the community.

Switchback serves everything from wine to beer to coffee to cocktails. Plus, during the event everyone gets a dollar off drafts.