Morning Buzz: April 19

1. In February the Grand Rapids Symphony announced a "mystery concert" was coming in October.

The Violent Femmes will join the symphony at DeVos Performance Hall on October 6 and 7.

The acoustic punk band from Milwaukee plays classics such as "Add It Up," "Blister in The Sun," "Kiss Off," "Gone Daddy Gone," and more.

For subscribers, the pre-sale has started and individual tickets for the public go on sale on August 1.



2. One of the most anticipated auctions in the sports collecting world going on until April 22 and a couple of items have ties to Michigan, one specifically to right here in West Michigan.

Leland’s is auctioning off a 1951-52 Battle Creek Belles game worn all American Baseball League uniform.

These uniforms are exceedingly rare as only a few exist in private hands from the entire existence of the league.

Right now, the current bid is over $4,000. Also featured in the auction was a pair of Detroit Tigers home pants worn by hall-of-fame outfielder Ty Cobb during the 1920s. Right now, the current bid for those is well over $18,000.



3. The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is back this weekend with its full marathon.

The race events were held virtually in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, all events returned except the full marathon. The events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the PNC Kids' 1k Race begins at 10 a.m. and on Sunday, the full, half, 10k, and 5k marathons all start at 7:30 a.m. There will be food trucks, live music, and other activities to celebrate after the race.

The entrance to that celebration, called the Stryker Experience, is free and open to all. It will be in Arcadia Creek Festival Place.



4. Mark your calendars. The Kentwood Community Cleanup Day is set for Saturday, May 6.

Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., residents may bring yard waste, trash, and general debris for disposal and electronics for recycling to the Kentwood Department of Public Works, on Breton Avenue.

Just a reminder, items for donation and household hazardous materials are not accepted.

Participants are asked to enter the drive off Breton Avenue and show proof of residency.

For more information, visit kentwood.us/communitycleanup.

5. Bring your own cup day is coming back to 7-Eleven.

On April 29, customers can visit their favorite 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes locations and come with their own cup to receive any Slurpee flavor for just a $1.99.

Customers can fill up almost any cup-like container as long as it has a 10-inch-diameter and can fit under the drink dispenser.