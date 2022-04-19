Morning Buzz: April 19

1. There's exciting news for Kids' Food Basket, they're breaking ground today on a 10-acre farm in Ottawa County.

The farm is sustainable and chemical-free. They're sharing the property in partnership with Ridge Point Community Church in Holland, and plan to use the land to increase food provision.

The local produce will go back to the community in Ottawa and Allegan Counties.

All of it will be donated to local community partners and go directly to students who receive meals from Kids' Food Basket.

It should reach full growing capacity by 2023.

2. Today will be the first full day the Transportation Security Administration will don't enforce the mask mandate on public transportation.

A federal judge ruled "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures."

The ruling means airlines and other mass transit systems can make their own decisions regarding mask requirements.

Most major airlines immediately switched to a "Mask Optional" policy, but are reminding people the CDC recommends wearing a mask.

3. Organizers for the Amway River Bank Run will be hosting a press conference to release more details about the 2022 run.

They're expected to announce changes to the course, route information, elite athlete participation, and more.

The run, which is now in its 40th year will be held on May 14 in downtown Grand Rapids.

4. After a two-year hiatus, Taco Bell confirmed that the Mexican Pizza will reappear on menus next month.

Taco Bell introduced the item in 1985. The restaurant stopped serving it back in 2020.

The move caused some outrage, with hundreds of thousands of people signing a petition demanding it back.

Mexican Pizza is expected to relaunch MAy 19.

5. It's a staple in recipes for many cultures and is one of the most popular flavors in the world, garlic!

National Garlic Day is meant to celebrate the incredible taste and also to create awareness of garlic as a natural medicine.

Garlic is often touted as being an herbal remedy for colds and to help reduce blood pressure and cholesterol.

Or for any serious garlic lovers check out Gilroy, California, the garlic capital of the world.

The town has a festival, gifts, and crafts all centered around the theme of garlic. They even serve garlic ice cream!