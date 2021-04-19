Morning Buzz: April 19

1. Artist registration for this year's ArtPrize begins today, and artists will want to sign up sooner rather than later.

Artists who register online within the first week can get a 50-percent discount on registration fees.

The registration period opens on Monday, April 19, and it'll stay open through June 10.

ArtPrize officially begins September 16 in downtown Grand Rapids.

2. If you own a Peloton and have small kids or pets, stop using the treadmill immediately. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing a recall after nearly 40 incidents with the machine occurred, including a child's death.

They also say there have been reports of kids becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the machine.

For now, the commission hasn't issued a voluntary recall because Peloton allegedly won't agree to corrective action, but the company says there's "no reason" to stop using the machine if safety instructions, such as correctly using the safety key, are followed.

However, Peloton does warn The Tred Plus should be kept away from children under 16-years-old and pets "at all times."

3. Global deaths from COVID-19 continue to climb, surpassing 3 million people over the weekend. This comes as half of all U.S. adults have received at least one vaccine dose, and about 30 percent are fully vaccinated.

Here in Michigan, state health leaders have extended orders on masks and social gatherings until May 24.

Among the orders, limited gatherings with masks are to be worn except when eating or drinking.

The state health director says it's needed because of the high positivity rate, and more people ending up in the hospital.

Also under the extended orders is the expansion of mask requirements to children ages 2-4 starting April 26.

4. All Apple stores, including the one in Woodland Mall, will close indefinitely.

The news comes after an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

In a statement from Apple, "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

Apple has six locations in Michigan.

All of the stores are indicated as "temporarily closed." Customers who had a pick-up planned can still visit their nearest store to get their purchase.

5. It's the latest in fungi fashion, Adidas has released a new sneaker made from mushrooms.

The Stan Smith Mylo was created in partnership with biotechnology company, Bolt Threads.

Mylo is made from renewable mycelium, which is the underground root of mushrooms.

Adidas says it is soft and supple, similar to leather. The outer upper parts of the sneaker, the perforated three stripes, and the premium branding are all made with Mylo.

The midsole of the shoe is made with natural rubber.