Morning Buzz: April 18

1. You could save a life this summer by donating a life jacket. The West Michigan Lakeshore Association of Realtors and Allegan County Community Foundation are partnering to help families and children along the lakeshore.

The groups are working with the sheriff's departments in Allegan, Ottawa, and Muskegon Counties, deputies will distribute the jackets to those most in need.

Last year, the public helped them provide 850 life jackets to children. The organizations will take life jackets in all sizes, or monetary donations to buy them.

Visit alleganfoundation.org/donate for more information. There are also several donation sites along the Lakeshore.

2. Country music fans get your hats and boots ready, Jamey Johnson's what a view tour is coming to the Allegan County Fair on September 12th.

While Johnson has spent more than two decades on the road, he's now back from a short break where he spent the last year focusing on songwriting.

He's known for songs such as "Give It Away" and "In Color". Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. Just go to allegancountyfair.com or etix.com.

This year the fair runs from September 6-14.

3. Free outdoor fitness classes are returning to Grand Rapids! The series is entering its 9th year with weekly classes held at parks and public spaces across the city.

There are 16 dance, cardio, and yoga classes, with the first one scheduled to begin on May 13.

It's free to attend, and no registration is required. You can look for updates on the City's Parks & Recreation Facebook Page.

4. Last month Grand Rapids Brewing Company announced it was closing permanently after a fire back in February, now everything must go.

The brewery is auctioning off tons of items we're talking kitchen equipment, TVs, furniture, wall decore, and even whiskey barrels.

The online auction runs until 8 p.m. tonight. If you win you must pick up your items next Monday or Tuesday.

We have the link to the online auction here.

5. The John Ball Zoo is offering special opportunities for guests to get up close and personal with the animals in their care.

The zoo hosts daily animal programs like hippo keeper chats, training with sloths, coatis, and chacoan peccaires (a pig-like animal from Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina), plus bear and penguin feedings.

This gives guests a true look inside what the animal care team does every day. They may even be able to meet some of the ambassador animals.

You can learn more about this programming and see the schedule by visiting the zoo's website jbzoo.org.