Morning Buzz: April 18

1. Closed for nearly eight years, the assets of the long-shuttered Wayside West Sports Bar in Kalamazoo are up for auction.

You have from now until 6 p.m. to go online to orbitbid.com to look things over and place any bids.

Some pieces from the longtime off-campus hotspot include vintage arcade games, pool tables, bar stools, patio tables, commercial restaurant equipment, and more. Just remember, any purchased items need to be removed by this Friday.

2. YWCA West Central Michigan is getting ready for its 2nd annual Spring Luncheon.

This year their keynote speaker will be the CEO of the YWCA USA, Margaret Mitchell. This will be the first time she'll be speaking in Michigan.

A student of Maya Angelou’s at a writing program in the early 1980s and a participant in a roundtable at the White House last year, Mitchell has a long history of engaging in spaces of women's empowerment and social justice.

The event is tomorrow at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

3. John Ball Zoo working to earn the highest green building certification for its new pygmy hippo habitat.

The zoo says they're hoping to get the "Living Building Challenge Petal Certification" for the project, which is the highest green building certification.

Also, part of LBC certification involves creating excellent spaces for the community. The zoo has now lessened the incline of the footpaths around the habitat and has added two gender-neutral restrooms, a comfort station for those who are nursing, and an adult-sized changing table.

The habitat is slated to open to the public after Memorial Day.

4. Next Monday buy a slice of Buddy's Detroit-Style Pizza for a good cause.

It's their 47th annual Slice for Life Fundraiser. 20 percent of proceeds made on April 24 at all 22 Buddy's locations will be donated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Buddy's and its communities raised $90,000 during last year's fundraiser.

Those unable to dine in or order carryout during the fundraiser but still want to support the Capuchin Soup Kitchen can donate online.

5. Cedar Point dropping its gate admission price to $80, down $5 from last year.

But the best way to get into "America's Roller Coast" is to buy a ticket online, where a daily admission ticket is currently $49.99.

Most people do buy advanced tickets or season passes, which range from $105 to $350, depending on the included perks.

The park opens its 2023 season on Saturday, May 6. The Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will open on Friday, May 26.