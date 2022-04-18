Morning Buzz: April 18

1. Spring is in the air, and so are the community clean-up plans. A west-side tradition since 2009 is back, the annual West Side Community Cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 23.

This year, the event is spreading to make it more accessible. Cleanup volunteers can now choose to clean in one of several districts in the first ward.

After cleanup, volunteers are invited to block a party during the party of the planet at John Ball Zoo, including food, music, games, and more.

For more information and to register, visit westgrand.org/wsccleanup.

2. April is Autism Acceptance Month and Hope Network is bringing back its Bridge Walk for Autism.

The walk was put on hold for the past two years because of the pandemic, but in 2019 more than 1,000 people participated.

The walk is at the Blue Bridge on Thursday, April 28.

Afterward, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will open its doors for a free sensory-friendly night.

Registration is required for both events. Visit hopenetwork.org/bridgewalk.

3. Today is Tax Day, and experts say if you haven't filed by now, you should probably file for an extension.

The National Society of Tax Professionals reminds people an extension is only for filing the return and that income taxes are due by today. They say rushing a return and making mistakes is more likely to lead to a second look by the IRS.

Another thing experts say is to be patient with your refund. The IRS is facing its largest backlog in history and record low staffing levels.

For more information on how to file an extension, click here.

4. LinkedIn adds a new employment title to their site that may help stay-at-home parents when they're ready to return to the workforce.

The company shared a new feature for users on their page, allowing them to describe

their roles more precisely.

People will be able to add titles such as Stay-At-Home-Mom, Dad, or Parent.

LinkedIn says if you use one of these job titles it will no longer require an employer or company in their employment type section either.

Soon the company says it will add new types of professional gaps like "Family Care," "Parental Leave," or "Sabbatical," to help guardians reintegrate into the workforce.

5. Haagen-Dazs just got sweeter with some new twists on popular treats. The ice cream brand announced their new collection, "City Sweets," which is inspired by well-known sweet street treats like Churros, Pretzels, and others.

The company says these flavors will be combined with other conventional ice creams.

For this particular collection, Haagen-Daz collaborated with New York City-based artist Jade Purple to design the packaging, while actress and single Leslie Grace promoted the new line.