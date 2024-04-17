Morning Buzz: April 17

1. Gryphon Place is putting the "fun" in fundraiser.

You can join them on April 26 starting at 7 p.m. for a night of craft beer, wine, and great food from various restaurants.

You can also try your luck at winning some fabulous auction and raffle prizes. Then dance the night away with tunes from a local DJ and commemorate the evening by taking pics on their photo wall.

Tickets purchased before April 20 are just $80. All the money raised will support local programs and services, which help people in the community overcome life's challenges.

All the details at gryphon.org/edg.

2. A special day of celebration and remembrance, coming up at Gilda's Club in Grand Rapids.

Deb's Day is April 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the organization's headquarters on Bridge Street. The event was established to honor and celebrate the life of Deb Bailey, one of the founders of Gilda's Club GR, and to connect those affected by cancer.

There will be activities for all ages, food trucks, and music on site.

3. The Blandford Nature Center is hosting a special free spring event just in time for Mother's Day weekend.

The center's annual Spring Nature Makers Market is happening on May 4th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The market highlights local artists who create products that are either inspired by nature or made with natural or sustainable materials.

This year, the market will feature 31 new and returning vendors who will be selling everything from prints and ceramics to glassworks and jewelry.

4. A longstanding and adorable tradition continued at Douglas Elementary School in Saugatuck.

Every year, a mother duck nests in the courtyard of the school. Once the ducklings hatch, they can't fly out of the courtyard. So, when the time is right, the mother duck pecks on the door to let students and staff know she is ready to lead her ducklings through the school and into the wild.

The staff rolls out the red carpet and makes sure she and her ducklings navigate the hallways and get outside.

5. Cheers to Presidential Brewing Co. as they celebrate 4/20 with an exclusive beer release.

"I Did Not Inhale" a limited-edition brew will be available on tap and as a to-go option. To add to the excitement, the first 100 customers purchasing the drink will receive complimentary gifts. There will also be brand new "I Did Not Inhale" stickers available for purchase.

In addition to the special beer release, Presidential Brewing Co. is bringing back the crowd favorite Stanky IPA and menu items will include krazy chicken tacos, baked mac and dude sweet waffle fries.

The festivities kick off at 11 a.m.