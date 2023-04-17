Morning Buzz: April 17

1. EHTC Chipping For Charity is back for its 35th year.

It'll be held on June 27 at Scott Lake Golf and Practice Center. Each year, EHTC selects a different local nonprofit organization to donate the proceeds of the annual golf outing.

This year's recipient is Casa of Kent County. The event is a four-person "best ball" scramble where each team plays 18 holes. Additional contests can be found on the course such as longest putt, longest drive, and closest to the pin.

Individual and team registration opens May 1 as well as sponsorship opportunities.

To register, become a sponsor, donate, or learn more about the event, visit ehtc.com/chipping-for-charity.

2. Interested in the health care field? If so, here's a great way to explore.

Parents and high school students are invited to the Health Care Careers Expo this Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kent Career Technical Center.

The expo will showcase an array of healthcare careers to students as they embark on their professional journey.



3. Many of the careers showcased at the expo can be accessed directly after high school and offer on-the-job training or education assistance programs, which help avoid high college tuition costs.

Girls On the Run Kalamazoo needs you! They're in desperate need of volunteers for their 5k event at Kalamazoo Valley Community College on May 20.

Over 1,000 girls participate in the event, requiring 450-500 volunteers to run smoothly. Currently, they've only fulfilled 20 percent of that volunteer goal, with a little under 100 signed up so far.

You can sign up to help by going to girlsontherunkazoo.org.



4. Three Blondes Brewing from South Haven has made it to one of the final rounds in a competition that aims to crown the best brewery in the U.S.

They'll face off against a Wisconsin brewery in the final round of the Midwest bracket of March Brewsanity.

The competition is hosted by the craft beverage marketing company, Hop Passport.

Each round lasts two days, so you have until noon today to vote. The winner of March Brewsanity gets to donate $1,000 to a charity of their choice, along with an award ceremony and a trophy.

For more information and to cast your vote, visit the Hop Passport website.



5. The Kite Festival at Grand Haven is back.

It'll occur on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.

The event is free to attend and, yes, you can fly your own kite if you'd like but sometimes it's just more fun to watch the stunt teams perform.

Also, rumor has it there will be a cute penguin kite there as well.

Make sure to follow "The Kite Festival At Grand Haven" on Facebook for any updates heading into that weekend.