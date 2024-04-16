Morning Buzz: April 16

1. What would it be like to cover the "ins" and "outs" of the white house on a daily basis?

Peter Baker is chief white house correspondent for the New York Times and a political analyst for MSNBC.

He will share some of those stories at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum on April 23 at 6:30 p.m.

He reported on the last five presidencies and will give his journalistic view on the evolving role of the vice presidency.

Register to attend this event in person or virtually over zoom by heading to fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

2. Grand Rapids has another new social district, where you can take your drinks to go.

The city commission just designated part of Alger Heights along Eastern Avenue as a social district.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission still must have final approval, but it's all expected to launch by summer.

According to the application, the Alger Heights Social District will feature two outdoor seating areas and will operate from noon to 10 p.m. daily.

3. The alley between Van Andel Arena and Ionia Avenue is getting a makeover.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. hopes to start construction on the first phase of the Van Andel Linear Plaza by next year.

It will connect Van Andel Arena on Fulton Street to Studio Park on Oakes Street.

DGRI plans to have pedestrian-friendly paths, seating, and green landscaping in that space. Right now, the alley is used for delivery trucks and dumpsters.

4. Have a kid who loves basketball? Here's a chance for them to take their game to the next level.

The Grand Rapids Gold will hold three week-long basketball camps for children ages 8 to 14. Each program covers on-court fundamental instruction and are designed to build basic skills alongside members of the NBA G League staff. All skill levels are welcome.

The camp also includes four Grand Rapids Gold Tickets for the 24-25 season. Sign up today at grandrapids.gleague.nba.com.

5. The ubiquitous Kitchen Aid Mixer is a staple in so many homes, and now they are taking over East Grand Rapids - in a unique display, "Stand Mixers on Parade."

Gaslight Village is celebrating the return of the Kitchen Aid Senior PGA Championship to Benton Harbor at the end of May.

Several businesses, like Jersey Junction, Mix, Big Bobs, and StretchLab are decorating and displaying the stand mixers, showing off their creative and artistic side.