Morning Buzz: April 15

1. A bachelor's degree can lead to many career opportunities. However, that path doesn't appeal to everyone and that's why the Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan wants to help those who want to go into a trades career after high school.

For the first time, they'll be offering a scholarship to high school graduates of the class of 2024 who are already employed or have accepted an offer of employment from, a BBB Accredited Business within their Western Michigan service area.

Eligible trades include construction trades, welding, landscaping, painting, heating, and cooling, auto repair, pest control, and tree removal.

To apply just head to bbb.org/miawards.

2. Learn more about the latest updates in Alzheimer's Disease research at an upcoming event in Grand Rapids. The Alzheimer's Association of Michigan is hosting the research breakfast featuring Dr. David Morgan who's been working on treatments for 25 years.

He will talk about the newly approved FDA treatments that slow the progression of the disease and other methods that are on the way. He says ultimately, we may be able to prevent the disease with something as simple as a vaccine.

This is free and open to the public, but you do have to RSVP. It's on Tuesday, April 23 at the Frederik Meijer Gardens. Email or call 616-301-3230 to RSVP.

3. Step up your fitness game this spring with help from Ottawa County Parks and Recreation.

You can now sign up for their free 8-week walking program that will begin on April 30 and run through June 22.

The program is for all fitness levels, and you'll be able to set goals using an easy-to-use tracking system that'll be available to all participants.

Also you can look forward to guided group walks, group adventures, discovering new parks, meeting new people and prizes too.

Sign up now at miottawa.org/stepitup.

4. The Lakeshore Art Festival is going retro this year with a flower power theme.

Up to six artists will be chosen to create temporary outdoor sculptures or installations for the festival June 20 and 30. They should submit their ideas by Wednesday, April 24.

Selected artists will be paid a $500 stipend to create their art. Those interested must be at least 18 years old, and submit their application with a resume, portfolio of work, two references, and a sketch mockup.

You can find a link to the application here.