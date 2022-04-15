Morning Buzz: April 15

1. There are only a few days left to finish up taxes! April 15 is Emancipation Day, which is an observed holiday in Washington DC and the IRS office is closed.

This means taxes are due on Monday, April 18. The IRS expects a lot of last-minute filers. The agency says 91 million people filed their tax returns as of April 1, which is down from 93 million last year.

The IRS says about 70 million people still need to file their taxes. Tax experts say filing for an extension is not an extension to pay.

2. A former Kalamazoo business reopened its doors on Thursday, just 15 minutes down the road from its original location.

Mackenzie's Bakery was bought a year ago by the owner of The Mill at Vicksburg. The Mill has been refurbished to house the bakery, and they're even bringing some of the former staff back.

For their menu and more, head to mackenziesbakery.com.

3. There are some new furry visitors that will be making their way to John Ball Zoo for the summer. A pair of koalas will be coming to the zoo from San Diego!

The two male koalas are called Aluca and Narundi, and will be heading out to Grand Rapids in the next few weeks.

Before their big trip, however, a vet from John Ball Zoo headed out to San Diego to check on them. The koalas had a full physical before their cross-country journey to make sure they were healthy.

Next week, a keeper from Grand Rapids will head out to San Diego to become acquainted with the koalas before their trip.

The Koalas will arrive in May and will be in Grand Rapids throughout the summer.

4. The famous hippo, Fiona, from the Cincinnati Zoo is going to be a big sister. Officials there announced Fiona's mom, Bibi the Hippo, is pregnant.

The calf is expected to arrive this summer.

Fiona became known across the globe shortly after she was born six weeks early in 2017. Despite being a record-low 29 pounds at birth, about a quarter the weight of a typical hippo, Fiona survived and thrived. She's now a healthy 1,300 pounds.

5. The Red Wings, clutching a successful win last night against the Hurricanes.

It was a big breakthrough for them as well in terms of defense. Goal prevention has been a problem for the Red Wings this season, but tonight they made their weakness a strength as Alex Nedelkovic made 46 stops and recorded his third shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over his former team, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Once again, this young team shows signs of what could be. They haven't been consistent, but a really impressive win against a very good team.