Morning Buzz: April 15

1. Taxes would normally be due today, but for most people this year, April 15 isn't Tax Day.

The IRS has delayed its federal tax filing deadline until May 17. The delay gives individual filers, tax preparers, and the IRS a chance to look at any changes that may affect this year's filings.

There are two exceptions: anyone who pays estimated taxes- like many small business owners- still must make their usual payment by April 15, and victims of February's winter storms- who live in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana- have until June 15 to file their taxes.

2. Snag that seasonal job in southwest Michigan.

The City of Kalamazoo will be hiring seasonal staff in a variety of roles for their park and recreation and public services departments.

Interested applicants can view a full list of opportunities online at the website on your screen. The city emphasizes these roles are temporary and employment

will only last up to six months.

The positions offer flexible hours, competitive wages, and the opportunity to work outside.

3. The Kalamazoo Stamp Club has announced its upcoming Kazoopex Stamp Show for 2021.

The show will take place at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center on April 24 from 10-5, and April 25 from 10-3.

Kazoopex will bring over 20 dealers together throughout the Midwest to buy, sell, and trade stamps.

This is the first stamp show in West Michigan in over a year. COVID restrictions will be in place, so make sure you bring in your mask.

4. Single-game tickets for Whitecaps games go on sale next week.

It's the first time in more than a year that the team is selling individual tickets. If you're interested, you'll need to grab them fast. The whitecaps say a very limited number of tickets will be made available for May and June games only.

There are 24 games scheduled during those two months, and only a few hundred tickets will be given out based on what day the game is happening.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, the 21st at 10 a.m.

The Caps home opener is scheduled for May 11.

5. Panera Bread Company is putting carbs and exercise together in celebration of the upcoming Earth Day.

The company is giving away 30 bicycles like this one, featuring a basket shaped like its signature bread bowl.

To win one of those bikes, enter your name at the website set up by Panera on April 22, which can be found on their Facebook page.

Earth Day celebrations will be held next week, with the goal of coming up with ideas to address the global climate challenges.

This year, organizers will hold live digital events, which can be seen at earthday.org.