Morning Buzz: April 14

1. The names have finally been revealed for the 2023 Summer Concerts At Meijer Gardens.

This season will feature 30 unique shows. Nickel Creek with Gaby Moreno kicks off the series on June 8.

Some other big names include favorites, Michael Franti, Ben Folds with the Grand Rapids Symphony, Three Dog Night, and Maren Morris.

Just a reminder there is a member-only pre-sale that starts on April 22, with public ticket sales to follow on May 6.

For the full line up head online to meijergardens.org.



2. Following its recent "Name The Team" contest, West Michigan Pro Volleyball will reveal the franchise's name and identity in a first-intermission ceremony during the Grand Rapids Griffins' home finale tonight against the Rockford Icehogs at Van Andel Arena.

For the unveiling, DP Fox Director Of Strategic Investments Cole Devos and West Michigan Pro Volleyball Head Coach Cathy George will be joined at center ice by youth players from the Michigan Volleyball Academy and winners of the "Name the Team" contest.

Game time is 7 p.m. and fans can secure their tickets through griffinshockey.com/tickets.



3. Help clean the neighborhood. The West Side Clean-up is this Saturday and starts at 8:30 a.m. at your assigned district.

The community cleanup started as a grassroots effort in 2009. This event has grown into a larger effort and most recently has had over 600 participants.

After the clean-up, a block party for volunteers is being held at John Ball Zoo.

To learn more head to westgrand.org/cleanupinfo.



4. This Saturday is Jackie Robinson Day at Sullivan Filed.

Put on by fans of Valley Field, Jackie Robinson Day is free. There will be a ball game at 2 p.m. and there will also be a movie at 7 p.m. at Four-Star Theater.

You must register for free tickets ahead of time. To do that or to learn more head to fansofvalleyfield.org.



5. The 'Getty Drive-In' in Muskegon is opening for its 80th season next week.

There are fewer than a dozen drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and the Getty has been around since 1944.

It features four screens, each showing double features.

Movies for the first two weeks include the new 'Super Mario Bros Movie' that everyone's been talking about.

The season begins next Wednesday, the 19th.