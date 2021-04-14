Morning Buzz: April 14

1. Versiti Blood Centers is pleading with the public for donations, saying it has less than a day's supply of blood left.

The most needed blood types are O-negative and O-positive, though all types are encouraged to donate.

The process takes about an hour, with the donation itself lasting 10-15 minutes.

For more information on how to donate, visit versiti.org/michigan.

2. Perrigo is breaking ground on its new corporate headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids.

Company reps joining Rockford Construction, and their partners at MSU, to break ground on the new office space.

The building is located along the Medical Mile, within the university's Innovation Park off Monroe Avenue.

Perrigo's move to downtown Grand Rapids will bring 170 jobs, and will also serve as a hub for collaboration opportunities with MSU's College of Human Medicine.

Construction is expected to wrap up sometime next spring.

3. One thing coming back this summer is the Getty Drive-In in Muskegon.

It's getting ready to reopen for its 77th season on Friday.

The lineup for the first week includes "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Voyagers," "Tom & Jerry," and "Nobody."

COVID restrictions are still in place from last year. The Drive-In will be open at 50 percent, you can choose to have concessions delivered to the car, and The Getty won't be accepting cash.

4. House Rules Board Game Lounge is now open in Grand Rapids, located at 404 Ionia Avenue.

House Rules not only has a board game lounge, but they also sell beer, alcohol, and food.

Bring your own game or use some House Rules has available.

Right now, if you want to head down for some board gaming and enjoying some brews, you do need to reserve your table for six or less.

To learn more, head to houseruleslounge.com.

5. It's National Gardening Day, and it's the perfect day to cultivate your green thumb.

To celebrate, just get your hands dirty and plant some flowers or plants.

If you don't have a space to do that, try finding a community garden in your area.

As many gardeners know, the benefits of gardening come from more than the produce.

Spending time in the garden also provides physical activity and an opportunity to be in nature.