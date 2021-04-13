Morning Buzz: April 13

1. A selfie museum is coming to Grand Rapids. Selfie Wrld will soon be opening at the Tanger Outlets in Byron Center.

The description on the mall's website says that it's the number one trending selfie museum in the country and a place where people can up their social media game.

The museum will have 25 stations where visitors can pose and take their selfies. No official opening date yet but you can follow them on Instagram at @SelfieWrldGrandRapids.

2. The votes are in, and the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department now has a name for their new turf tank.

The name to win is Turfy McTankFace.

The robot will make its debut this week, painting the lines on athletic fields across the city, getting them ready for spring and summer sports.

3. Looking for work? McDonald's is currently hiring.

The fast-food chain is planning to hire more than 3,200 West Michigan employees beginning this week.

It's part of their statewide effort to hire more than 10,000 workers in total.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers for more information and to apply to a restaurant near you, text "apply" to 36453.

4. Kellogg's and Glaad are teaming up for a cereal you can be proud to buy. The cereal company is working with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, bringing customers a cereal made especially for Pride Month.

The collab features colorful Froot Loops-type berry-flavored cereal pieces, but with a fun heart-shaped twist and dusted with edible glitter.

Kellogg's will donate $3 from every box sold to support Glaad and its mission.

The cereal will start hitting shelves in May, just in time for Pride Month.

5. Grab some lettered tiles because it's National Scrabble Day.

The legendary game, which is played internationally, was first named Lexiko and then later Criss-Cross Words before its creator finally settled on Scrabble.

Players of the popular game score points by creating words on the board.

More than 150 million Scrabble games have been sold over the past few decades and they can be found in roughly a third of all U.S. households.

It's also had its own game show and was a national Toy Hall of Fame inductee.