Morning Buzz: April 12

1. Kent ISD is celebrating and valuing all educators and school staff with activities throughout the spring.

First up on April 22 is the Thrive! 5k Run/Walk. It begins at 8:30 a.m. and is a chipped and timed race that is open to the public.

It takes place on and around Kent ISD's campus. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome for this stroller and pet-friendly event.

Registration is $30. Volunteers are welcome. Head to RunSignUp to get registered.



2. Grand Rapids Ballet Company is hard at work in preparation for their upcoming performance "Ballet + Broadway".

For two weekends this month, April 21-23 and 28- 30, you can visit Peter Martin Wege Theatre for an exhilarating performance that combines ballet technique with the thrills and energy of Broadway.

In addition to GRB's regularly scheduled performance, they’ll be offering a free family matinee on April 22 at 2 p.m.

This kid-focused performance offers an introduction to the art of ballet for families and children. Also, it will feature low-sensory adjustments, including lowered volume, elimination of strobe lighting.

For tickets head to grballet.com.

3. Just announced the magical world of Cinderella is coming to Muskegon this fall.

A part of the World Ballet Series, Cinderella is performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most celebrated fairy tale to life.

You can now secure the best seats in the house before anyone else. Use code magic to purchase presale tickets now through Thursday, April 13.



4. Love s'mores but not the mess? St. Julian Winery has created the perfect treat: S'mores Wine.

All of the toasted marshmallow, golden graham, and smooth chocolate flavor without the sticky fingers and cleanup.

The most awarded Michigan winery is in Paw Paw and sources grapes from the Lake Michigan Shore.

The nostalgic treat is now available in St. Julian tasting rooms, online, and at retail locations throughout the region.

5. John Ball Zoo asking drivers to be aware of turtles crossing the roads.

As the weather warms up in April and the beginning of May, turtles will be more active as they move between wetland areas for feeding and mating.

West Michigan is home to several rare turtle species including Blanding’s Turtles, Eastern Box Turtles, Spotted Turtles, and Wood Turtles. Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently upgraded Eastern Box and Wood Turtles as threatened species.

John Ball Zoo recommends assisting turtles across the roads only if it is safe to do so, obeying traffic laws at all times, and not stepping into or blocking traffic.