Morning Buzz: April 11

1. Have old, broken crayons? Recycle them for Earth Month! Periwinkle Fog is collecting broken, used, or unwanted crayons and sending them to be recycled and turned into new crayons.

According to the National Crayon Recycle Program, the United States throws away more than 500,000 crayons every year.

Since 1993, the program has recycled over 100,000 of them and turned them into “Crazy Crayons.” The new creations are crayon bits molded to resemble stars, dinosaurs, and other works.

The bits can be dropped off at Periwinkle Fog’s Boutique at 125 Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

2. The Franciscan Life Process Center needs volunteers to help care for its 230-acre farm in Lowell.

The farm includes an orchard and a large vegetable garden, as well as conventional crop fields leased to a local farmer.

The Franciscan Sisters care for and raise livestock including beef cattle, goats, and egg-laying chickens, along with a collection of beehives.

The center relies heavily on the support of volunteers to preserve the land and provide environmental education to the community. A variety of volunteer opportunities are available to those who are interested.

Learn more at lifeprocesscenter.org.

3. Two wheels can be so much more fun than four, and Portage wants to get more people out on bikes. The city’s bike rental program is now open for the season.

How does it work? Rent one of the city’s eight bicycles from a station on the Portage Creek Bicentennial Park Trail, just north of the Celery Flats Pavilion. To ride, download the Movatic app on a smartphone and create an account. Pay $1 to unlock the bike, plus $1 for every 30 minutes ridden. There’s a daily maximum of $20.

Portage has more than 55 miles of extensive bikeways and trails running throughout the city.

4. Help Ottawa County Parks Foundation by shopping at a one-night-only pop-up art event.

It’s happening on April 27 at the Nature Center at Hemlock Crossing. The show and sale features work by 40 regional artists in a wide range of media including painting, photography, jewelry, blown glass, and more.

Much of the work is inspired by nature and natural spaces, including regional parks’ landscapes.

There will also be live music, a cash bar, and a food truck.