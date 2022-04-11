Morning Buzz: April 11

1. There will be a new place to watch movies in Grand Rapids starting this week. Phoenix Theatres is celebrating its grand opening at Woodland Mall on Thursday.

The newly renovated theater will include all-new premium heated reclining seating, 4K digital projection with surround sound, first-run movies, and family-friendly pricing.

To find out all the shows that'll be playing and more just head to phoenixmovies.net.

2. The Grand Rapids Beer City Open Pickleball Championships will be held at Belknap Park this summer from July 20-24.

The 2022 Beer City Open will be the largest one yet since its founding in 2018, with more courts and new stadium seating.

Registration for the tournament opens tomorrow for amateurs and professionals aged 11 and above. Just head to beercityopen.com.

3. American golfer Scottie Scheffler took home the Green Jacket at the 2022 Masters in Augusta on Sunday.

Scheffler finished at 10 under par, winning his first Masters, having stayed at the top of the leaderboard since Friday's second round.

The 25-year-old Texan is on a hot streak for 2022, having won four tournaments already this year to become the world's top-ranked golfer.

Scheffler has three PGA Tour wins as well as the championship in the World Golf Match Play Tournament, but the Masters is his first major.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy finished behind him in second, after shooting the low round of the day, a sizzling 64.

4. The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a forever stamp honoring the late author and illustrator Shel Silverstein.

The stamp features artwork from his classic 1964 children's book, "The Giving Tree."

A dedication was held on Friday at Darwin Elementary School in Chicago, where Silverstein went to grade school.

In addition to children's books, he wrote and illustrated books for adults, wrote and recorded songs, and wrote hits for others.

Silverstein was born in 1930 and passed in 1999.

5. Monday is the perfect time to give your dog or cat some extra love for National Pet Day.

While loving our pets is something we do every day, the observance also encourages animal adoption.

Pet advocates say the special day is a good day to make sure your pet's vaccination is up to date, and their toys and treats are in good condition.

Animal advocates urge pet owners to share pictures of their favorite fur-ever friends on social media on Monday.