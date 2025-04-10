Morning Buzz: April 10, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

New Holland Brewing Opens New Expansion Restaurant

New Holland Brewing is expanding in Grand Haven with "Pinwheel Kitchen". It's a new takeaway food concept spotlighting the company's popular Pepperoni Pinwheels, a fan-favorite snack.

The shop will offer the original Pinwheels, plus innovative flavor combos and yummy sauces. There will also be fresh salads, desserts, and other options. It will be located next to New Holland's Grand Haven tasting room, so guests can grab a snack and bring it over to pair with their brews.

The space is scheduled to open in late spring.

Windmill Island Gardens Opens For The Season

Windmill Island Gardens will open for the season on Monday, April 14th! It of course features the original working Dutch windmill, the antique Dutch carousel, a children's garden, a gift shop, and a visitor's center, plus lots and lots of flowers.

It will be open 7 days a week through Sunday, October 5th (except Easter Sunday).

Gates open at 9:30 A.M., and the last admission is sold at 5 P.M. Admission during regular events is $13 for adults and $6 for children ages 3-15.

Wellness Week at Muskegon Luge Adventure Park

Get out and get active! That's the goal of Wellness Week at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Park. It's hosting all kinds of free outdoor activities next week, from April 14th-20th.

There will be guided hikes, a community run, fishing, an Earth Day beach clean-up, and an Easter egg hunt.

The program is in partnership with our friends at Trinity Health, and it's a way to get families out and active in fun and unique ways. There will be experts from Trinity with tips on hiking, plus information on nutrition and exxercices.

There are several opportunities to choose from. Head over to msports.org/wellness-week for all the details.

Circle Theatre Kicks Off 2025 Season

If he'd be any cooler, he'd still be frozen, baby! The International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers, is the star for the kick-off of Circle Theatre's 2025 season!

The theatre company is celebrating 72 years of operation, and starting it all off with the season kick-off concert. This one-night-only fundraiser will feature groovy music from the hit movies, plus drinks, costume and dance contests, and so much fun!

The event is Friday, April 18th at 7 P.M. at Aquinas College's Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $30 and will help support shows this season like Dream Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus: The Musical. Visit circletheatre.org to get tickets.

Connie's Cakes Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Connie's Cakes in Eastown is celebrating three decades of making the world a happier place, one cake at a time.

The Eastown business is known for custom creations and has been a part of so many celebrations, from weddings, to birthdays, graduations, showers, and more.

It also has cupcakes and cookies available for walk-in customers, and the owners are hosting an anniversary celebration all next week by rolling back the price of a cupcake to what it cost in 1995.

There will also be a special anniversary open house on Thursday, April 17th from 4 P.M. - 7 P.M.

Head to iloveconniescakes.com for information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok