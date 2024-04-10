Morning Buzz: April 10

1. Grand Rapids' summer jobs program for young people is returning for its fifth year.

To qualify, you must be between 15 to 24 years old, you must live in Grand Rapids, and be eligible to work in the U.S.

The application window is open until May 3rd. You can submit that application on the city's website.

Once you apply, and gain approval, you will be matched with an employer based on location, interest, and skill level.

The employment period will be a six-week window over the summer. Jobs typically pay around $13 an hour.

2. While many have been glued to the television for March Madness, a local basketball team also had their sights set on the big dance.

The Mary Free Bed Junior Pacers team is made up of two teams of athletes from 7-18 playing with various disabilities. They gave it their all at the NWBA Junior Wheelchair Basketball National Championship in Richmond, Virginia.

The Pacers varsity team placed 4th, and the prep team finished 6th, with two players winning awards for their play. Schuyler Whitney earned first-team all-tournament for varsity, and Ezra Ippel earned first-team all-tourney for prep. Congrats to all of them!

3. Experience a day of community empowerment and generosity at the Community Resource Fair and Blood Drive on April 20 at Lakewood Community Church in Lake Odessa, Michigan!

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., you'll discover a wealth of resources from 25+ non-profit and governmental agencies, covering everything from financial counseling to housing assistance and veterans’ affairs. Plus, donate blood with Versiti for a chance to win amazing prizes like a kid's bike or a pontoon boat!

Walk-ins are welcome but secure your spot by booking online with Versiti. Call 616-566-6585 for more details.

4. It's a place that takes race car driving to a whole new level and Grand Rapids Grand Prix is making their grand re-opening official with a ribbon cutting.

The entertainment venue recently went through a rebrand and everyone is invited to come check it out on April 12 from 11 a.m. to noon.

You must check out the electric driving go-karts - they take drivers on a thrilling ride throughout their two-level indoor climate-controlled track. Learn more at grandrapidsgrandprix.com.

5. Buddy's Pizza is hosting its annual Slice for Life Fundraiser on April 29.

They'll be donating 20 percent of all restaurant sales statewide to Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Also, a new and unique opportunity for Buddy's Pizza fans to own a part of history, and support the Slice For Life Initiative, will be available in the form of an exclusive online auction of five authentic Buddy's Pizza custom square pans from locations in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor.

Details on the pan auction can be found at buddyspizza.com/sliceforlife.

Since the Slice For Life Program's inception, Buddy's Pizza has donated more than $4 million to support the soup kitchen and its life-changing work throughout metro Detroit.