Morning Buzz: April 10

1. The Leighton Township Library near Wayland has several upcoming programs to help you embrace nature and welcome it into your yard this spring.

Not only is the library hosting a workshop on birds, and mushroom hunting but on April 19 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. they'll be hosting an event called Milkweed And Monarchs. Here you'll learn about these butterflies and be able to take home milkweed seeds with planting instructions to bring monarchs to your own yard.

Learn more about these events on their Facebook page.



2. Prepare your derby attire and hats for Pioneer Resources' popular "Hats And Horses" event.

The fundraiser is on May 6 at the elegant Bella Maria's Event Center in Norton Shores. The event begins at 5 p.m. and will feature the Kentucky Derby Race live!

Additional activities include a silent auction, live auction, buffet dinner, cash bar, and more.

This year's proceeds will be used to support Pioneer Trails Camp, the agency's barrier-free camp location allowing participants to experience a true camp experience.

Tickets go fast so you'll want to grab them soon at pioneerresources.org.

3. Tigers are not finding any success over the weekend.

They got swept by the Boston Red Sox, ending their three-game series with a 4-to-1 loss to the Sox on Sunday.

Detroit has Monday off to regroup before heading to Canada for a three-game series against the Toronto Bluejays.

The Tigers have 2-wins and 7 losses and are tied for last place in the Major League.

4. They're your natural sidekicks and sometimes unwanted pests. They're your siblings, and you can celebrate them. Today is National Sibling Day.

Siblings can be encouragers, competitors, and even your best pals.

TV sitcoms like "Leave It To Beaver," "The Brady Bunch," and dramas like "Prison Break" portray sibling relationships.

Like them or not, you've inherited your siblings. So give them a call, appreciate them, and makeup with them today.