Morning Buzz: April 1, 2025

Wishmakers Wanted!

April is World Wish Month from Make-A-Wish and they are launching a global call to action! They're seeking passionate individuals to become Wishmakers, helping to grant life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses. The "Wishmakers Wanted" campaign aims to rally supporters worldwide, bringing them together to share inspiring stories and garner even more community involvement. Anyone can become a Wishmaker, and the organization hopes to expand its network of dedicated supporters. Learn more about how you can make a difference and join the movement at wishmaker.org.

Weekend Workbench Series Starts

Belknap Tool Library, a community gem that launched last July, is kicking off its new "Weekend Workbench" series! Starting April 5th, residents can learn practical DIY skills with free, hands-on workshops like Rental DIY, Yard Care 101, Power Tools, and DIY Bird Feeders. Tool libraries function by lending a wide range of tools, from basic hand tools to power equipment, promoting community sharing, accessibility, and skill-building. These workshops aim to empower residents and foster neighborly connection. Hosted by Neighbors of Belknap Lookout and funded by the City of Grand Rapids Neighborhood Match Fund, this new monthly program makes tool access equitable and provides valuable DIY knowledge to those who may lack resources or expertise, all while honoring the late Jason "Jay" Camp, who championed the library's creation. RSVP is required due to limited space, so visit belknaplookout.org/toollibrary for details.

Poetry Power!

Celebrate the "Power of Poetry" with Grand Rapids Poet Laureate Christine Stephens-Krieger this Sunday, April 6th, from 2-4 pm at the Grand Rapids Public Library's main branch. This free event, designed for all ages, will feature powerful performances by talented local poets sharing their original works. Attendees will also leave with a curated recommended reading list and practical tips on how to fully enjoy and experience the profound impact of poetry.

Summertime Sounds on Pere Marquette Beach

Nothing beats the thrilling beat of live music on the picturesque Pere Marquette Beach! Whether your jam is rock-n-roll, smooth jazz, rhythm & blues, big band sound, soul, pop, classic rock, or a little bit of country, Live Music at The Deck will have you clapping, tapping, and jamming all evening long. Shows start on May 20th and run nearly every single day through September 21st. It's all happening at The Deck at Pere Marquette's public beach. While you enjoy the music, indulge in delicious BBQ, tacos, salads, and more to keep you fed. Get more info and the full lineup at thedeckmkg.com.

3...2...1... Artprize!

Celebrate creativity and get the inside scoop on the upcoming ArtPrize 2025 at the official launch party! Be among the first to witness the unveiling of this year's visual identity, including the branding and the highly anticipated poster. This exciting event is bringing together artists, venues, and visitors for a vibrant creative and cultural celebration. Enjoy live entertainment from DJ Edgar, captivating dance performances, live print making demonstrations, and a cash bar. The event is free and open to the public this Thursday, April 3rd, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the GRAM.

