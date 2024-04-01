Morning Buzz: April 1

1. In honor of Earth Day, The Rotary Club of Kalamazoo will host a River Clean Up and they need your help.

The club is hoping to round up 200-400 volunteers to help clear the Kalamazoo River and River Trail between Comstock and Parchment. They're asking for the support of businesses, schools, churches, clubs, families, and individuals.

This is all happening on Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., food drink, equipment, and hospitality are all provided.

If you want to learn more about how to help, head to mi waterways stewards dot org for information.

2. Don't know what to do with all your junk you gather up with spring cleaning? The Kent County Department of Public Works is here to help with their annual Spring Recycling Guide.

The guide shares recycling tips and properly disposing of waste, including everything from cartons and cans to bulky plastic containers to chemicals and cleaners and propane tanks.

If items cannot go in residents' recycling bins, there are still options that help avoid items being sent to a landfill.

You can download the complete guide on reimaginetrash.org.

3. Whether you're looking for a bike to ride or are all done with yours and want it out of the garage, Upcycle Bikes has an event for you.

On Saturday, April 13 they'll be hosting a spring bike sale and bike collection event at their business located at 800 Monroe Ave. in Grand Rapids. Purchasing a bike from this sale helps raise money to keep their mission of refurbishing and donating bikes to the community alive.

Upcycle Bikes refurbish and donate 90% of the bikes they receive. All donated bikes are tax deductible, and they will provide receipts. You will find mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrids, kids bikes, and more for sale.

The event is listed from 9 a.m. to noon that Saturday morning.

4. Construction season is here it's an unavoidable headache for sure, but Zeeland is trying to make the best of it.

This will be the second summer of work along Main Avenue, and the city is trying to make the best of it with an awareness campaign called The Main Thing. It's their way of saying "pardon our dust" by providing information that will help everyone navigate the project - to support local businesses.

You can find that information on entrances, parking, and more on social media and printed materials around town. When the project is done, Zeeland will have snow-melt sidewalks, and a new streetscape.

5. For families having a "stay-cation" this week, it can be hard for parents to keep their kids occupied during spring break.

Starting today, Mackite in downtown Grand Haven is offering free and fun activities at their storefront all week long. Today there will be aqua beads and springtime coloring, and then the following activities during the rest of the week:



Tuesday, April 2 – Brio Train Play Day

Wednesday, April 3 – Gecko Marble Run Play Day

Thursday, April 4 – Kendama And Yo-Yo Lessons From 12-4

Friday, April 5 – Stomp Rocket Racer Day

All activities will be available while the store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.