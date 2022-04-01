Morning Buzz: April 1

1. If you're a Harry Potter fan, you're probably excited about the newest film, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." Celebration Cinema is hosting the Wizard's Ball as part of the premiere.

Proceeds will go to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Pediatric Oncology Resource Team.

The Wizard's Ball was first held 21 years ago, with the premiere of the first Harry Potter film. Since that time, the event has raised more than $1 million.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids.

2. The Newaygo County Sheriff's Department is growing as they welcomed a new furry member to their K-9 unit.

Say hello to K-9 deputy Si, and his handler Deputy Fritzma. The 2-year-old German Shepard was born in Slovakia but comes from a kennel in Indiana.

He and his handler will begin an 8-week K-9 academy on Monday. Si is expected to be on the job by June 1.

3. Not a fan of a recent furniture purchase from Ikea? The Swedish furniture company will pay you for those items.

It's called the Buy-Back and Resell Program, and it's now a permanent part of the company in its 37 stores.

It only applies to personally-used furniture that is fully assembled and functional. It can't be modified or altered. Each item will be inspected and if approved, the customer gets store credit.

Those approved resale items will be in an "as is" section in stores at a discounted price.

Ikea says this initiative is in an effort to become more circular by 2030.

4. Are you waiting for a sale to save big? Alexa can let you know!

Alexa, Amazon's virtual voice assistant that can respond to voice commands will soon let users know when items you've wanted, but waiting to go on sale, are available.

Alexa will notify Prime users 24 hours in advance of upcoming sales of items in their wish list and shopping cart.

The option will work with fourth-generation echo smart speakers and newer. The Amazon Echo Ring turns yellow, so users can have Alexa read out the notifications.

5. The Girl Scouts are introducing Thin Mint Pretzels, chocolate-covered pretzels with a minty flavor!

The pretzels are double dipped in a mint coating and dark chocolate. If you want to find this sweet treat, head over to Amazon where they are currently on sale for $18 a bag.