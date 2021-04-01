Morning Buzz: April 1

1. Grand Rapids is bringing back the Grow 1000 Youth Employment Program.

The program is for anyone who lives in the city, between 15 and 24-years-old, looking for a job this summer.

Participants will be matched up with one of more than two dozen employers in the area, for six weeks of paid work starting June 14.

Last summer, the program helped employ more than 350 young people in Grand Rapids. The city expects to double that number this year.

2. It's the day many have been waiting for, Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers.

Comerica Park will allow 8,000 fans for the Tigers' Home Opener against the Cleveland Indians. Fans should expect to wear a mask while watching the game.

Seating will be set up in pods of either 2, 4, or 6 people and they will be six feet away from others.

Bars and restaurants will be at 50 percent capacity. The first pitch is at 1:10 this afternoon.

3. No Easter Bunny at Woodland Mall this year, but the shopping center is full of Easter decor and spirit.

A lot of stores will have their own Easter events. The mall says now that people are traveling for spring break and Easter, so it's the perfect time to visit.

The mall will go back to normal hours starting on Monday. For all mall events and activities, visit shopwoodlandmall.com.

4. The Lake Express Ferry is getting ready for the 2021 season.

Beginning May 7, the Ferry will cross Lake Michigan four times a day between Muskegon and Milwaukee.

It's about a two-and-a-half-hour trip for up to 250 passengers.

The schedule will expand in mid-June when their summer season begins. Tickets are available online.

5. Volkswagon announced they were changing their name, but it may have just been an April Fool's joke.

An anonymous source with the company said the decision to rename the company Voltswagon was legitimate.

Volkswagon then published a second press release on Tuesday to confirm the name change was real, until hours later when they came clean and admitted it wasn't true. They did it to bring more attention to its commitment to producing more electric cars.