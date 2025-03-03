More Than Hidden Pictures: Highlights Magazine Dishes Up Science with Cookbook

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Remember Highlights magazine? The one you devoured at the dentist's office, searching for hidden objects and chuckling at Goofus and Gallant? You may not have realized how much more Highlights offers... including this fun cookbook: The Ultimate Science Cookbook for Kids!

True to its name, it blends kid-friendly recipes with fascinating scientific explanations. Young chefs will learn the "why" behind the "what" as they whip up tasty treats and conduct edible experiments. Why does bread rise? How does ice cream get so cold? The Science of Cooking answers these questions and more, making every recipe a learning experience.

The Highlights Science of Cooking cookbook is packed with over 50 exciting recipes, from Rainbow Pancakes and Cheesy Breadsticks to DIY Fruit Snacks and Homemade Butter, ensuring there's something to delight every young chef.

The book features clear visuals and easy-to-follow instructions, making cooking a breeze for all skill levels. But it's not just about the recipes! Kids can also conduct edible science experiments, like discovering the magic of crystallization with Rock Candy or exploring the power of yeast with Pizza Dough. Throughout the book, engaging explanations break down scientific principles, teaching kids about states of matter, chemical reactions, and the biology of taste in a fun and accessible way.

This cookbook is just one example of how Highlights has grown beyond its iconic magazine. Today, Highlights offers a diverse range of resources for children and families, including educational books and magazines covering science, nature, history, and culture. They also provide digital games and activities to keep kids entertained and learning, as well as parenting resources filled with helpful advice and tips.

