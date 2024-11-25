More than chocolate - advent calendars cater to all

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The countdown to Christmas is on! And for many, that includes the tradition of an advent calendar. While you can still find the cardboard and chocolate version, today there are so many different options that cater to all and can be a unique gift! The Morning Mix crew checked out a few.

For the candy lover:

Dylan's Candy Bar Oh Christmas Treat Advent Calendar. Count down to Christmas in the most delicious way with 24 holiday surprises inside a Christmas tree(t). Gift the dashingly-designed Advent Calendar to sweeten up holiday traditions and spread Christmas cheer through candy! $10

For the LEGO lover:

LEGO comes out with a variety of options every year, from Marvel, to Harry Potter, to LEGO Friends, to Disney. Their 2024 Advent Calendar features 8 characters, like Moana, Ariel and Tiana, buildable gift items and it turns into a game. $36.00

For the puzzle lover:

Galison offers several versions of puzzle advent calendars - all of them are under $20! These small but gorgeous pieces will keep you challenged and engaged all season long. Choose from options like The 12 Days of Christmas, Ho, Ho, Howl Countdown Puzzle Set, Winter Lights, Andy Warholand more. Check out their full website for more....

For the beer lover:

City Brew Tours offers Holiday Boxes for anyone who wants a box of brews that are outside the box. Choose from the Twelve Beers of Christmas (12 pack - $95) or the Hoppy Hanukkah Beer Box (8 pack - $79). They offer a variety of styles from independent breweries all over the country. You get access to vitural beer tastings, with lots of friends and interesting beer personalities. The company also offers subscriptions of city-based boxes the rest of the year.

For the wine lover:

The 12 Days of Canned Wine Advent Calendar from Maker. It arrives beautifully boxed with a dozen different Maker wines from diverse, small-batch producers in the US. Each can is about 1/3 of a bottle. You get everything from a chillable red, to a bubbly rose, to a pinot noir. The box equals four bottles of wine and retails for about $140. Use the code BFCM at checkout for 20-30% off until Cyber Monday.

For the Christmas cookie lover:

Help support our West Michigan friends at Her Daily Bread! They have advent calendars with delicious, delightful vanilla-frosted cookies. You can only find these at the Grand Rapids Christkindl Market, while they last! They also carry full-sized single cookies in the booth and do custom orders in the off-season. See more of what they on Instagram.

Happy Holidays!

