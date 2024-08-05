More Than A Meal Catering provides you with a tasty lunch and helps out Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan delivers healthy food to seniors in the community to keep them living independently, and longer. However, the non-profit also caters for events as a way to support the great work they do every day through the More Than A Meal Catering service.

It’s an easy process to order some great-tasting food while also giving back to the community. Browse the menu, place an order via phone call or email, then pick it up or have it delivered!

Proceeds from More Than a Meal Catering go straight to Meals on Wheels, making sure seniors have access to the meals and pantry items they need.

Learn more at mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org or call (616) 459-3111.

