Montcalm County Fire Academy recruiting volunteer firefighters and first-responders

When there's an emergency, people call 911 and first responders put their life on the line to protect their communities. While the number of calls for first responders has tripled in the past 35 years, the number of people raising their hands for these jobs is decreasing.

Montcalm County Fire Academy graduates will be the first line of defense in their areas and respond when people need assistance. The Montcalm County Fire Academy graduate ages range from 17 years old to their 50s, allowing generations to work and learn together. However, they still seek volunteers in Montcalm County and beyond to help fulfill the need in case of an emergency.

Seven out of ten firefighters and emergency responders are volunteers. Volunteers comprise 65 percent of firefighters in the United States and up to 75 percent of firefighters in Michigan.

Volunteer Firefighters and Emergency Responders are often the first lines of defense during fires, emergency medical incidents, natural disasters, vehicle crashes, hazardous materials incidents, terrorist & active shooter events, and search and rescue.

A local department may have some specific requirements, such as a high school degree, a physical, and a background check, but when it comes down to it, volunteering with a fire or EMS department is about having the heart and drive to make a difference where it's needed most.

Volunteers are needed as firefighters, EMS providers, and support or administrative members, so find an opportunity that fits your interests.

Sign up to become a volunteer or learn more at makemeafirefighter.org and escapeinc.org.