Monster Jam returns to Van Andel March 25-27

Monster Jam is back in action at Van Andel
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 24, 2022
Monster Jam is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is driving its way through to Van Andel Arena! Along with this huge milestone, the iconic Grave Digger truck is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

At the event, witness world-class driver athletes and the most recognizable trucks tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill.  

Attendees can also be part of the Monster Jam® Pit Party, where people can see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&As with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

Pit Parties require a separate admission ticket, along with a ticket for the Monster Jam event.

Monster Jam will take place on the following dates and times:

  • March 25: 7 p.m.
  • March 26: Pit Party at 10:30 a.m. and shows at 1 & 7 p.m.
  • March 27: Pit Party at 10:30 a.m. and show at 6:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets and learn more by visiting monsterjam.com/tickets.

