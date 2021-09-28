Monster Jam returns to Van Andel Arena October 8-10

The rip-roaring action of Monster Jam is getting ready to tear up Van Andel Arena on October 8-10.

There aren't just men behind the wheels of these monstrous vehicles, there are fearless women behind the wheel too! Krysten Anderson, the driver of Grave Digger, shares more about what viewers can expect at this year's Monster Jam.

Monster Jam will perform at Van Andel Arena on the following dates and times:



October 8 - 7 p.m.

October 9 - Pit Party 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Monster Jam 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

October 10 - Pit Party 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Monster Jam 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets and learn more at monsterjam.com/tickets.