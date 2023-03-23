Monster Jam returns to Van Andel Arena March 24-26

The most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels is coming to Grand Rapids, Monster Jam!

At the event, witness world-class driver athletes and the most recognizable trucks tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill. One of those drivers will be Linsey Read, the driver of Scooby Doo, who stopped by the Morning Mix to talk about her experience with Monster Jam and why people should come out to the track to watch.

Attendees can also see the monster trucks up close at the Monster Jam Pit Party, as well as meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures.

The drivers will be tearing up the dirt from March 24-26 at Van Andel Arena.

Tickets start at $15.

Purchase tickets at monsterjam.com.