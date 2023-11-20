Monkey See Monkey Poo: Board games to play with the family this holiday season

Many are looking forward to spending some time with friends and family over Thanksgiving, and what better way to keep everyone entertained than with some games?

Spin Master Games sent the Fox 17 Morning Mix a few games perfect for the whole family, especially those with little kids, to try out at upcoming holiday gatherings. The first of these games Todd and Michelle tried out is called "Monkey See Monkey Poo."

Game night goes bananas with this hilarious game of poo-flinging fun! Choose your monkey and spin to see how many flings you get. Lift the Monkey Flinger's tail, load up the banana-scented poo dough, and launch it at the Tree! Collect a Banana Token for each Banana Bunch you knock over. Trade in 3 Banana Tokens to climb your monkey to the next Tree level! Knock over the entire Tree, and it's a "BANANA BLOWOUT!" Collect 1 Banana Token, but your turn is over.

How to Win: Climb to the Tree Top to be TOP BANANA!