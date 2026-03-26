MomHint's Sherri French shares fun Easter basket gift ideas

With Easter quickly approaching, now is the time to start planning those baskets! Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French returned to the Morning Mix to share these great gift ideas for different age levels!

Franklin Sports

Vortex Rocket Football - $29.99

Vortex Light Strike Football - $24.99

Quietcourt Basketball - $19.99

MLB POP-A-PITCH® - $29.99

NFL Sticky Fingers - $49.99

Franklin Sports is a leading sporting goods brand that offers equipment across a wide range of sports including baseball, softball, pickleball, hockey, football, and more. Their products are designed for everyone from beginners and youth athletes to competitive players, making them a go to brand for families.

They are known for official league partnerships and high quality gear that makes it easy for athletes of all levels to get in the game, and have a lineup of sporting items that are perfect for Easter baskets!

Shop online at franklinsports.com and Amazon.

Crayola

Color Wonder Magic Light Brush - $29.99

Color Wonder Ms. Rachel Coloring Pages and Markers - $8.99

Color Wonder Princess Coloring Pages and Markers - $8.99

Color Wonder Bluey Coloring Pages and Markers - $8.99

Let Easter creativity sparkle with the Color Wonder Magic Light Brush! With a magical glow that tells little artists exactly which color they’re about to paint with, kids get all the wonder and none of the mess.

And for the Easter baskets? Skip the sugar rush and pop in Color Wonder Markers and Coloring Pages featuring toddler favorite Ms. Rachel, Bluey, and of course, Disney Princesses!

Available at retailers nationwide.

Shipt

Whether you need adorable baskets, classic chocolate eggs, or creative stuffers, you can build the perfect basket by shopping Michaels through the Shipt app and having it delivered right to your door. Use the promo code EASTER10 at checkout for special savings!

Plus, use Shipt's gift delivery feature to send Easter goodies to loved ones. In addition to getting your Easter basket essentials from Michaels, you can also use Shipt effortlessly tackle your holiday meal prep.

Visit shipt.com or download the Shipt app.

Picasso Tiles

PicassoTiles Magnetic Tile Easter Bunny Farm Building Playset

PicassoTiles Dinosaur Magnetic Tiles Racecar Track

PicassoTiles 40pc Nano Magnetic Tile Construction Toy Set

No limitations, scalable to build as big as desired by adding more pieces to create the masterpiece!

Visit picassotiles.com for more information.

For more information, visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

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