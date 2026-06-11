MomHint's Sherri French shares Father's Day gifts for all kinds of dads

Father's Day is quickly approaching, and for those looking to find the best gift for the dads in their life, lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French returned to the Morning Mix to share these great gift ideas!

Duluth Trading

BBQ Grilling Apron - $49.95

No Quit Utility Long Sleeve Shirt - $79.95

BBQ Short Sleeve Shirt - $44.95

BBQ 9" Shorts - $49.95

Duluth x Old Milwaukee Insulated Bucket Master Party Cooler -$74.95

Duluth x Old Milwaukee Insulated Bevy Bandolier - $39.95

Duluth Trading takes the guesswork out of Father’s Day gifting! Whether Dad is a grill master, DIY enthusiast, outdoor adventurer, or simply appreciates quality gear, Duluth Trading offers practical gifts built to last.

Duluth Trading is currently having their biggest sale of the year, where you can shop 25% off online and in-store through June 21. Shop in stores or online at duluthtrading.com.

Shipt

Annual Membership now through July 5 - $49 (normally $99)

Whether you're planning a backyard barbecue or searching for the perfect gift, Shipt has you covered. Hosting doesn’t have to be stressful and now with Shipt's brand-new Shipt Kits, you won't have to worry about planning. These curated bundles feature your hosting essentials, allowing you to add it all to your cart in just one click!

Even if you can't be with Dad in person this year, you can easily use Shipt to send a thoughtful gift from afar and show him he's on your mind.

From Thursday, June 18 through Sunday, June 21 from Target, Meijer or your local grocer, enjoy these deals from Shipt! Spend $30 and save $15 grocery essentials, buy-one-get-one 25% off snacks, or get 10% off beverages featuring soda, energy drinks, and sports drinks.

Head over to shipt.com or download the Shipt app to get started.

Pottery Barn

Figural Golf Marble Cheese Board and Cheese Knives Set - $79.50

Pottery Barn offers elevated, thoughtfully designed Father’s Day gifts that blend craftsmanship, functionality, and personal style, making it easy to find pieces that feel both practical and special, whether he loves entertaining, golf, grilling, travel, or relaxing at home.

A handcrafted golf-inspired serving set featuring a green marble cheeseboard shaped like a putting green, paired with coordinating stainless steel cheese knives for an elevated entertaining moment.

Shop at your local Pottery Barn or online at potterybarn.com.

Herschel Supply Golf

Watt Sunday Golf Bag - $200

Driver Head Cover - $30

Hybrid Head Cover - $30

Fairway Wood Head Cover - $30

Herschel Supply Golf has a modern, travel-inspired collection designed for today’s golfer. The brand’s first-ever golf line features three on-course bags, a golf travel bag, and a range of accessories. It's built for both the course and the journey, it blends timeless style with lightweight functionality, smart organization, and durable materials.

Visit herschel.com to shop.

Scentbird / Drift

John Wick x Scentbird Eau De Parfum 1.7oz - $90 full bottle

John Wick x Drift Car Freshener Gift Set - $52.00

Scentbird and Drift have partnered with the John Wick franchise on an exclusive Eau de Parfum and car freshener inspired by the iconic assassin. The John Wick x Scentbird Eau de Parfum blends spiced lemon, gunmetal accord, clary sage, cedarwood, and amber bourbon.

Drift’s John Wick car freshener features Midnight Citrus, Black Pepper, Dark Amber, and Aged Cedarwood in a sleek wood design for the gift set.

Shop online at scentbird.com or drift.co.

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