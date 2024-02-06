MomHint shares favorite snacks to keep you fueled during The Big Game

The biggest day in football is almost here and many of us will get together with family and friends to celebrate.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French from MomHint shares great snack ideas to host the best and most festive Big Game party.

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Classic Bowl

· With the nation prepping for football’s biggest occasion, the makers of the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE brand — the ultimate game-day dip — are breaking out a new snacking playbook just in time for the Big Game and two perennial favorites are topping the lineup: pizza and guacamole!

· As fans, we all love pizza and guac on game day, so why not enjoy them together for more flavor and more fun??! Whether you’re Team Dip or Team Spread, the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE brand has you covered!

· Head to GuacifyPizza.com for a chance to win free WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE product for a year.

Dean’s Dips

· As the Big Game approaches, the Dean’s Dip brand has you covered with its popular French Onion Dip — the brand’s irresistible, flagship product — combining a creamy and smooth dairy-based texture with just the right balance of French Onion flavor.

· Snackers can’t get enough of Dean’s French Onion Dip!

· Dean’s Dip products are ready-made and can be enjoyed with chips or used as a topping on potatoes, burgers or sandwiches.

Betty Booze

· Whether you’re a Chiefs or 49er’s fan, a Swiftie or tuning in only for the Usher concert, Blake Lively’s sparkling canned cocktails brand, Betty Booze, has the perfect drinks to complete any game day plans.

· Betty Booze gourmet canned cocktails come in three delicious flavors, two of which are perfect colors to cheer on either team, and will wow your guests. All you need to do is pour them into a glass and garnish!

· With Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade and Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, Betty Booze is the ultimate game day bubbly whether you’re hosting, heading over to a friend's house or just spending the night at-home.

To find details on all of these great Big Game hosting ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram.