MomHint recommends these products to help keep your family healthy this winter

As the weather continues to change, some days mild and some days cold, we need to ensure our family is taking care of themselves.

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares great ideas to help the entire family make sure they are as healthy as possible in the upcoming months.

Williams Sonoma

Breville 3X Bluicer Pro - $399.95

Space-saving, the interchangeable design allows you to blend, juice, or both with the same base.

Juice directly into the blending jug and create tasty blended drinks with freshly extracted juice.

5 one-button blending programs: Green Smoothie, Smoothie, Pulse/Ice Crush, Frozen Cocktail, Auto Clean.

10 speeds range from a slow stir to fast pulverizing and juicing of all food textures.

Cold Spin Technology spins fresh ingredients at a low temperature for the highest possible juice yield while preserving more nutrients.

Kinetix® bowl and blade system combine the functionality of a powerful blender with some food processing tasks for versatility.

Hyland’s

Hyland’s Naturals Kids Organic Elderberry Plus Gummies - $17.99 | Hyland’s Naturals Baby Cough & Immune, $9.99 |Hyland’s Naturals Organic Elderberry Plus Gummies - $21.99

Supporting wellness from the inside out is so important for protecting yourself and your little ones from cold and flu season. Hyland’s Natural's new line of Gummy Supplements has two varieties that do just that!

Hyland’s Naturals Kids Organic Elderberry Plus Gummies help defend the health of little ones ages 2+ with daily immune support.

These are easily chewable – and delicious! – berry-flavored gummies are rich in antioxidants and packed with organic Black Elderberry, Vitamin C & Zinc.

But sometimes inevitably illness can still strike, and Hyland’s Naturals also recently launched a new product that not only soothes symptoms associated with winter colds but also protects your baby’s immune health.

Their Baby Cough & Immune is made with 99% Organic ingredients such as Organic Agave and Organic Black Elderberry, this product is made to build up immune systems while also helping to soothe coughs and dry irritated throats caused by seasonal changes.

Available at Target and Amazon.

Zicam

Zicam Daily Immune Support and Zicam Sleep + Immune Support with Melatonin - $16.49

Zicam, the #1 cold-shortening brand, recently launched two new immune support gummy dietary supplements – Zicam Daily Immune Support* and Zicam Sleep + Immune Support* with Melatonin – developed to provide immune support year-round, day or night.

Featuring immune-supporting formulas, the new gummy dietary supplements offer 100% daily value of three ingredients: Zinc, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D per serving, with the addition of 3mg of melatonin per serving in Zicam Sleep + Immune Support* with Melatonin.

Find online and at select retailers nationwide. You can check out Zicam.com for where to purchase.

