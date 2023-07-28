Mom Coach Hannah Keeley Shares 4 Summer Boredom Busters for Kids

Sometimes kids just get bored during the summer. There are some fun and inexpensive activities that kids will love and will be sure to best that summer boredom.

Hannah Keeley, Mom Coach, a Parenting & Lifestyle Expert, a Master Board-Certified Life Coach, and a mom of seven who helps moms create radical transformation in their lives, shares summer boredom busters to keep the kids busy this summer.

Noodle Croquet: Pool noodles and a small beach ball or tennis ball are all you need to create a large-scale croquet game for kids. And when the game is over, just take all the gear to the pool!

Water Balloon Toss: Everyone knows how much fun a good water balloon toss is on a summer day. But why not make it even more fun with a colander taped to a bike helmet?

Glass Door Artist: Break out the brushes and the washable tempera paint and have the kids create paintings on the glass doors of your house!

Night Lanterns: The fun doesn’t have to stop when the sun goes down. With some glow sticks, jars, dish detergent, and glitter, kids can make their night lanterns!

Discover more activities at HannahKeeley.com.