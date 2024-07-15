Watch Now
Moe Money McCoy's celebrates his Birthday Bash at West Coast Invasion on July 15

Posted at 12:28 PM, Jul 15, 2024

Get ready for the party of the year as Moe Money McCoy celebrates his birthday with a spectacular bash in the heart of Grand Rapids on July 15!

Join Moe Money McCoy and his crew for an electrifying night featuring live performances, surprise guest appearances, and DJ sets that will keep the dance floor alive all night long. It's also a gathering of celebrities, friends, fans, and the local community to celebrate together.

Performances include Sunny Redd13, Poe McNeely, Dre Banks, Donta Young, G.B. Drizzy and special guests.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets to this event are sold out.

