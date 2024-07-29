Watch Now
Mixlympics: Morning Mix takes on Mix 95.7 in a series of sporting events

Todd and Michelle take on Big Joe and Laura from Mix 95.7 in basketball, mini-golf, go-karting, and power walking.
The world's greatest athletes are in Paris right now engaging in intense competition hoping to bring home medals and bragging rights.

While not everyone is a professional athlete, we can still have fun and celebrate our athletic prowess with the Mixlympics, our version of the summer games.

Fox 17 Morning Mix hosts Todd and Michelle take on Big Joe and Laura from Mix 95.7 in basketball, mini-golf, go-karting, and power walking. Watch the two-part series above to see who went home with the gold!

